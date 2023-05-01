Equestrian community reacts after Florida teen killed in horse racing competition

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old horseback rider died during a competition Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says Hannah Serfass made it through a jump at a competition, but then a few gallops later, something went wrong. She toppled off the horse, and it landed right on her.

Jeanette McDonald is a licensed judge with the United States Equestrian Foundation and a certified trainer who owns the Equestrian Training Center of Ocala. She says she’s not only heard of accidents like this but has also seen them herself.

"It’s scary," she said, "but it doesn’t always end tragically."

She says for anyone concerned horseback riding is dangerous, she’d tell them, all sports are dangerous. Life itself is dangerous.

"We go through our checklist to keep ourselves as safe as we can, and then we have to live," said McDonald.

Serfass was an up-and-coming rider. The United States Equestrian Federation says she was "known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic." She had just won a talent search for show jumping earlier this year, and won metal after metal at the World Equestrian Center.

McDonald says getting over a jump takes a lot of practice.

"And it takes connection and harmony with the horse. Because you and him are having to go over an obstacle, then having to land and re-group and go to another obstacle."

The US Equestrian Federation also says it, "Takes every accident very seriously and will be reviewing the accident thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport."

Serfass was also on the track team at Wildwood Middle High School and was part of the Sumter County 4H Youth Development Program.

The 4H Club wrote in a statement, "Please keep the Serfass Family in your thoughts as they have lost their sweet Hannah."