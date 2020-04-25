Epic Theatres brings back drive-in movies in Deltona

article

The refreshment stand is still open and classic movies are playing at Epic Theatres of Volusia County.

The theater started showing drive-in movies on March 19 as a way to give families a night out while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.

"Enjoy a night 'out' from the safety of your vehicle," the theater's website reads. They also have a location in Clermont showing drive-in movies.

According to the Daytona News-Journal, the theater initially used a screen taken out of storage, but have now painted a larger screen directly onto the building.

While the movies aren't first-run, they range from well-known horror films (A Nightmare on Elm Street) to 80's classics, like "Stand By Me." Movies run nightly.

For example, this weekend's line-up:

Saturday

8:00 p.m. - "The Karate Kid"

10:45 p.m. - "The Great Outdoors"

Sunday

8:00 p.m. - "The Breakfast Club"

10:15 p.m. - "Pretty in Pink"

The box office opens at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per car. Ticket can be purchased online HERE.