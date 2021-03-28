End of masks in schools? Volusia County School Board to discuss policy this week

article

The Volusia County School Board will be meeting this week to discuss the district's mask policy.

Volusia County School Board member Carl Persis says he'd like the school district to get rid of the mask policy by the end of the school year if it's safe to do so.

Persis wants to make it optional for students to wear masks, even if that's only for younger students.

"I would love it even if we could just do it for elementary students. If it comes down to well, there's still a lot of spreads with students 15 and older, I would understand that," Persis said.

He says that by May, more teachers are expected to be vaccinated.

"Many more teachers are going to be vaccinated between today and the end of April, which is a good thing," Persis said.

Advertisement

Volusia County School Board Member Ruben Colón says he doesn't think enough people will be vaccinated.

"I don't think we're anywhere near the conversation on whether vaccines have been widely distributed enough in order to end the mask policy," Colón said.

The Volusia County School Board will be having a workshop with the Florida Department of Health this week to talk about the mask policy.

"Volusia County Schools will be reevaluating our mask policy. There's been a lot of talks out in the community on whether or not masks are still necessary," Colón said.

Colón believes the school should be following CDC guidelines, which state that all schools "should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing."

Persis says whether they decide it's safe now or not, he'd like to discuss a potential timeline.

"If there's any good cause, or good reason, or a good time, let's just start talking about it," Persis said.

The school board workshop will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m.