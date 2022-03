article

Emergency road repairs on I-4 is slowing traffic in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers in Deltona need to be cautious.

"The left and center lane of eastbound I-4 @ MM 108 are closed for emergency roadway repairs. Drivers need to use caution in the area, as they approach the Dirksen overpass," FHP told FOX 35 News.

There is not an estimated time of completion, at this time.