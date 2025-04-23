Embry-Riddle student injured after collision with Daytona Beach patrol car
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Embry-Riddle student was injured Monday after being struck by a marked Daytona Beach patrol car while skateboarding across Clyde Morris Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
The incident occurred at the intersection of Clyde Morris Boulevard and Richard Petty Boulevard.
Troopers said the patrol vehicle was traveling southbound with a green traffic signal when the 19-year-old entered the crosswalk from the northwest corner, heading eastbound. They failed to yield the right-of-way, and the front right side of the patrol vehicle struck him.
The 19-year-old was transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer driving the patrol car was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report from the Florida Highway Patrol and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University communications department.