Embry-Riddle student injured after collision with Daytona Beach patrol car

A 19-year-old Embry-Riddle student was injured Monday after being struck by a marked Daytona Beach patrol car while skateboarding across Clyde Morris Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The incident occurred at the intersection of Clyde Morris Boulevard and Richard Petty Boulevard.

Troopers said the patrol vehicle was traveling southbound with a green traffic signal when the 19-year-old entered the crosswalk from the northwest corner, heading eastbound. They failed to yield the right-of-way, and the front right side of the patrol vehicle struck him.

The 19-year-old was transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer driving the patrol car was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

