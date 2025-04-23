Expand / Collapse search

Embry-Riddle student injured after collision with Daytona Beach patrol car

Published  April 23, 2025 12:13pm EDT
Volusia County
The Brief

    • A 19-year-old Embry-Riddle student was hit by a Daytona Beach patrol car while skateboarding across Clyde Morris Boulevard on Monday. 
    • Florida Highway Patrol says the student entered the crosswalk without yielding and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Embry-Riddle student was injured Monday after being struck by a marked Daytona Beach patrol car while skateboarding across Clyde Morris Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The incident occurred at the intersection of Clyde Morris Boulevard and Richard Petty Boulevard. 

Troopers said the patrol vehicle was traveling southbound with a green traffic signal when the 19-year-old entered the crosswalk from the northwest corner, heading eastbound. They failed to yield the right-of-way, and the front right side of the patrol vehicle struck him.

The 19-year-old was transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer driving the patrol car was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report from the Florida Highway Patrol and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University communications department.

