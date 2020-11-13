Embrace Families holding Holiday Rescue 2020 to benefit vulnerable youth, foster kids

article

Embrace Families is holding a special event, Holiday Rescue 2020, to make the holidays brighter for many of Central Florida’s most vulnerable youth, including those in foster care.

Your support helps us provide more than 2,500 gifts for children and teens; along with 1,000 meals to the families who care for them, many of whom are struggling with job loss and health concerns amidst the ongoing pandemic.

There are six ways you can help our children and families:

For more information about the Holiday Rescue 2020 Campaign, contact Sharon Nelson directly at 407-690-7490 or email sharon.nelson@embracefamilies.org.