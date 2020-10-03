Elon Musk heading to Cape Canaveral after a week of scrubbed launches

CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk is heading to the Space Coast after a week of scrubbed launches.

After the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was scrubbed on Friday with seconds left on the clock, the CEO of SpaceX tweeted on Saturday that he'll be in Cape Canaveral in person next week to review the hardware.

This is the fourth time this week that a launch from Cape Canaveral was scrubbed.

"They need to stand back. They need to rethink. They need to look at all of their procedures and that's why Musk is coming here for. He's going to do a thorough review," said Ken Kremer, with SpaceUpClose.com.

There's no word yet on when the United Launch Alliance will try to launch its Delta IV Heavy rocket. Due to weather and technical issues, it was scrubbed for a fifth time on Thursday.

SpaceX will try to launch its Starlink mission on Monday at 7:51 a.m.

"We hope the weather is good, but we have no control over the weather. But they have plenty of control over the rocket and the pad to make sure they're in order," Kremer said.