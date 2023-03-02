Ellen Gilland update: Woman gets bond in shooting death of husband at Daytona hospital

A Florida judge has granted bond for 76-year-old Ellen Gilland, a woman facing charges after shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside a hospital in Daytona Beach, part of an apparent suicide plan.

Gilland was initially charged with first-degree murder and denied bond. However, her charges were amended to assisting self-murder/manslaughter, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

On Thursday, a judge granted Gilland $150,000 bond. The judge ordered her not to possess any firearms, take her medication, be under supervised released, and stay away from any hospital unless there is an "absolute emergency."

After the hearing, someone in the gallery of the courtroom told Gilland that they loved her. The judge responded and told the audience not to talk to the inmate.

According to police, Gilland and her husband had made a pact weeks earlier should his health decline.

"They had a conversation about it, and they planned this approximately three weeks ago that if he continues to take a turn for the worst that he wanted her to end it," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

Police said Gillan shot her husband in their hospital room on the 11th floor of AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach and intended to shoot herself, but ultimately was unable to do that. What followed what a four-hour standoff until authorities used a nonlethal explosive to distract Gillan and take her into custody.