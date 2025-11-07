Electric Daisy Carnival lights up Orlando with 300K expected to attend

The Brief The Electric Daisy Carnival has kicked off at Tinker Field, expected to draw 300,000 people over three days. The festival runs daily from 1 p.m. to midnight, featuring DJs, art, rides, and dazzling light shows. Organizers emphasize EDC’s inclusive spirit as Orlando braces for a weekend of music and celebration.



The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) has officially kicked off at Tinker Field in Orlando.

The three-day event draws massive crowds for one of the largest electronic dance music festivals in the country.

What we know:

Organizers expect about 300,000 attendees over the weekend — roughly 100,000 each day. The festival runs daily from 1 p.m. to midnight, featuring dozens of world-renowned DJs, multiple themed stages, carnival rides, art installations, and fireworks displays.

The backstory:

EDC Orlando is part of a global series of festivals celebrating electronic music and dance culture, known for its vibrant visuals, elaborate stage setups, and emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression.



Since its launch in Orlando in 2011, the festival has grown exponentially, transforming Tinker Field and the area surrounding Camping World Stadium into a temporary city of music, art, and light.

Local perspective:

The event also brings a major economic boost to the Orlando area, filling hotels, restaurants, and rideshares with tens of thousands of visitors from across the country.

City officials and law enforcement have coordinated efforts to manage traffic and ensure safety around the venue. For many locals, EDC represents not only a celebration of music and art but also one of the city’s largest annual tourism drivers.

Attending EDC Orlando?

What You Need To Know:

EDC Orlando runs from Friday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 9. The festival runs daily from 1 p.m. to midnight, featuring DJs, art, rides, and dazzling light shows. Find details at the links below:

