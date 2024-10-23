Expand / Collapse search

Election 2024: Florida early voting locations, county-by-county guide

Published  October 23, 2024 6:51pm EDT
2024 Election
The countdown to Election Day 2024 is on. Florida voters have three ways to vote: early voting, vote-by mail or mail-in voting, and in-person on Nov. 5, 2024.

Early voting ends on Nov. 3 - two days before Election Day. During early voting, residents can vote at a number of polling places within their county. However, on Election Day, you have to vote at your assigned precinct.

Find your early voting polling location: BREVARD | FLAGLER | LAKE | MARION | ORANGE | OSCEOLA | POLK | SEMINOLE | SUMTER | VOLUSIA | Click your county above or scroll down to see all 10 Central Florida counties.

Brevard County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Titusville Elections Office400 South St., Titusville FL 32780
  • Titusville Public Library2121 S. Hopkins Avenue, Titusville FL 32780
  • Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium950 Kiwanis Island Park Road., Merritt Island FL 32952
  • Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center415 Stone Street, Cocoa FL 32922
  • Wickham Park Community Center2815 Leisure Way., Melbourne FL 32935
  • Viera Regional Community Center2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way., Viera FL 32940
  • Scotty Culp Municipal Complex565 Cassia Blvd., Satellite Beach FL 32937
  • Max K. Rodes Park Community Center3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne FL 32904
  • Tony Rosa Palm Bay Community Center1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE Palm Bay FL 32905
  • Ted Whitlock Community Center370 Championship Cir NW Palm Bay FL 32907

Click here for Brevard County Supervisor of Elections website.

Flagler County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

  • Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office1769 E. Moody Boulevard Building 2, suite 101, Bunnell, FL 32110
  • Flagler County Public Library2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW Palm Coast, FL 32137
  • Palm Coast Community Center305 Palm Coast Parkway NE Palm Coast, FL 32137
  • Palm Coast Southern Recreation Center1290 Belle Terre Parkway Palm Coast, FL 32164
  • Flagler Beach United Methodist Church1520 S. Daytona Avenue Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Click here for the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections website.

Lake County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

  • Cagan Crossings Library16729 Cagan Oaks Clermont, FL 34714
  • Minneola City Hall800 US-27 Minneola, FL 34715
  • Clermont Arts & Recreation3700 S HWY 27 Clermont, FL 34711
  • Sorrento Church of God31605 Orange St. Sorrento, FL 32776
  • Cooper Memorial Library2525 Oakley Seaver Dr. Clermont, FL 34711
  • Southside Umatilla Community Center17107 Ball Park Rd. Umatilla, FL 32784
  • Eustis Service Center301 W. Ward Ave. Eustis Fl 32726
  • Supervisor of Elections Office1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, FL 32778
  • Lady Lake Community Bldg237 W. Guava St. Lady Lake, FL 32159
  • The Venetian Center1 Dozier Circle Leesburg, FL 34748
  • Lake County Ag Center1951 Woodlea Rd. Tavares, FL 32778
  • W.T. Bland Public Library1995 N. Donnelly St. Mt. Dora, FL 32757

Click here for the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website.

Marion County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

  • Marion County Election Center981 NE 16th Street, Ocala, FL 34470
  • Belleview Public Library13145 SE Highway 484 Belleview, FL 34420
  • Deputy Brian Lits Building9048 SW Highway 200, Ocala FL 34481
  • Dunnellon Public Library20351 Robinson Road Dunnellon FL 34431
  • Forest Public Library905 S. Highway 314A Ocklawaha FL 32179
  • Freedom Public Library5870 SW 95th Street Ocala FL 34476
  • Mulbeery Center (Liberty Room)8445 SE 165th Mulberry Lane The Villages FL 32162
  • Reddick Community Center4345 NW 152nd Street, Reddick FL 32686
  • Silver Springs Shores Community Center590 Silver Road, Ocala FL 34472

Click here for the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website.

Orange County Early Voting Locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., daily

  • Alafaya Library12000 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826
  • Apopka Community Center519 S. Central Ave. Apopka, FL 32703
  • Chickasaw Library870 N. Chickasaw Trail. Orlando, FL 32825
  • Fairview Shores Library902 Lee Road, Suite 26 Orlando, FL 32810
  • Hiawassee Library7391 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32818
  • Lift Orlando (Heart of West Lakes)710 S. Tampa Ave. Orlando, FL 32805
  • Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex99 E. Marks St. Orlando, FL 32803
  • Meadow Woods Recreation Center1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir. Orlando, FL 32824
  • Orange County National Golf Center16301 Phil Ritson Way. Winter Garden, FL 34787
  • Orange County Supervisor of Elections119 W. Kaley St. Orlando, FL 32806
  • Renaissance Senior Center3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail. Orlando, FL 32829
  • South Creek Library1702 Deerfield Blvd. Orlando, FL 32837
  • Southeast Library5575 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822
  • Southwest Library7255 Della Dr. Orlando, FL 32819
  • Tibet-Butler Preserve8777 County Rd. 535 Orlando, FL 32836
  • Town of Eatonville Town Hall307 E. Kennedy Blvd. Eatonville, FL 32751
  • UCF – Live Oak Event Center4115 Pyxis Lane. Orlando, FL 32816
  • Valencia College – Lake Nona Campus12350 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832
  • Washington Park Library5151 Raleigh St. Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811
  • West Oaks Library1821 E. Silver Star Rd. Ocoee, FL 34761
  • Winter Garden Library805 E. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787
  • Winter Park Library1052 W. Morse Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32789

Click here for the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

Osceola County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., daily

  • Supervisor of Elections Office2509 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744
  • West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration)305 Campus Street, Celebration, Florida 34747
  • Robert Guevara Community Center501 Florida Parkway Kissimmee, Florida 34743
  • St. Cloud Civic Center3001 17th Street, St. Cloud, Florida 34769
  • Kissimmee Civic Center201 E. Dakin Avenue Kissimmee, Florida 34741
  • The Gym & Aquatic Center625 Country Club Drive Poinciana, Florida 34759
  • Narcoossee Community Center5354 Rambling Road St. Cloud, Florida 34771
  • Tax Collector (Campbell City Branch)4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail Kissimmee, Florida 34746
  • Osceola Welcome Center4155 W. Vine Street Kissimmee, Florida 34741

Click here for the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections website.

Polk County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., daily

  • Polk Street Community Center1255 Polk St., Bartow 33830
  • Polk County Sheriff's Office - NE Substation1100 Dunson Rd., Davenport 33896
  • Haines City Library111 N 6th St., Haines City 33844
  • NE Polk County Government Center200 Government Center Blvd., Lake Alfred 33850
  • Simpson Park Community Center1725 Martin L King Jr Ave., Lakeland 33805
  • Polk County Government Center930 E Parker St., Lakeland 33805
  • Lake Wales Family Recreation Center1001 Burns Ave., Lake Wales
  • Mulberry Community Center901 NE 5th St., Mulberry 33860
  • Poincianna Community Center397 Marigold Ave., Kissimmee 34759
  • Nora Mayo Hall500 3rd St NW Winter Haven 33881

Click here for the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.

Seminole County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., daily

  • Altamonte Springs (Suite 1003)1140 East Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, United States
  • Supervisor of Elections1500 E Airport Blvd, Sanford, Florida 32773, United States
  • Wekiva Library245 N Hunt Club Blvd, Longwood, Florida 32779, United States
  • Casselberry Library215 Oxford Road, Casselberry, Florida 32707, United States
  • Lake Mary Library580 Green Way Boulevard, Lake Mary, Florida 32746, United States
  • Oviedo Aquatic Center148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo, Florida 32765, United States
  • Oviedo Library310 North Division Street, Oviedo, Florida 32765, United States
  • Sanford Library150 North Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771, United States

Click here for the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections website.

Sumter County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 22 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

  • Bushnell Elections Annex316 East Anderson Avenue, Bushnell
  • Villages Sumter County Service Center7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood
  • Laurel Manor Recreation Center1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages
  • Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center808 San Marino Drive, The Villages
  • Allamanda Recreation Center1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages
  • Rohan Recreation Center850 Kristine Way, The Villages
  • Everglades Recreation Center5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages

Click here for the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections website.

Volusia County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

  • Supervisor of Elections Office1750 S Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720
  • Florence K Little Town Hall12 Colomba Rd., DeBary, FL 32713
  • The Center at Deltona1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725
  • Ormond Beach Regional Library30 S Beach St., Ormond Beach, FL 32174
  • Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center925 George W Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
  • Daytona Beach Regional Library105 Jackie Robinson Pkwy., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
  • Lakeside Community Center1999 City Center Cir., Port Orange, FL 32129
  • New Smyrna Beach Regional Library1001 S Dixie Fwy

Click here for the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections website.

