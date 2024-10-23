Election 2024: Florida early voting locations, county-by-county guide
The countdown to Election Day 2024 is on. Florida voters have three ways to vote: early voting, vote-by mail or mail-in voting, and in-person on Nov. 5, 2024.
Early voting ends on Nov. 3 - two days before Election Day. During early voting, residents can vote at a number of polling places within their county. However, on Election Day, you have to vote at your assigned precinct.
Find your early voting polling location: BREVARD | FLAGLER | LAKE | MARION | ORANGE | OSCEOLA | POLK | SEMINOLE | SUMTER | VOLUSIA | Click your county above or scroll down to see all 10 Central Florida counties.
Brevard County early voting locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Titusville Elections Office400 South St., Titusville FL 32780
- Titusville Public Library2121 S. Hopkins Avenue, Titusville FL 32780
- Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium950 Kiwanis Island Park Road., Merritt Island FL 32952
- Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center415 Stone Street, Cocoa FL 32922
- Wickham Park Community Center2815 Leisure Way., Melbourne FL 32935
- Viera Regional Community Center2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way., Viera FL 32940
- Scotty Culp Municipal Complex565 Cassia Blvd., Satellite Beach FL 32937
- Max K. Rodes Park Community Center3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne FL 32904
- Tony Rosa Palm Bay Community Center1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE Palm Bay FL 32905
- Ted Whitlock Community Center370 Championship Cir NW Palm Bay FL 32907
Click here for Brevard County Supervisor of Elections website.
Flagler County early voting locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily
- Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office1769 E. Moody Boulevard Building 2, suite 101, Bunnell, FL 32110
- Flagler County Public Library2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Palm Coast Community Center305 Palm Coast Parkway NE Palm Coast, FL 32137
- Palm Coast Southern Recreation Center1290 Belle Terre Parkway Palm Coast, FL 32164
- Flagler Beach United Methodist Church1520 S. Daytona Avenue Flagler Beach, FL 32136
Click here for the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections website.
Lake County early voting locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily
- Cagan Crossings Library16729 Cagan Oaks Clermont, FL 34714
- Minneola City Hall800 US-27 Minneola, FL 34715
- Clermont Arts & Recreation3700 S HWY 27 Clermont, FL 34711
- Sorrento Church of God31605 Orange St. Sorrento, FL 32776
- Cooper Memorial Library2525 Oakley Seaver Dr. Clermont, FL 34711
- Southside Umatilla Community Center17107 Ball Park Rd. Umatilla, FL 32784
- Eustis Service Center301 W. Ward Ave. Eustis Fl 32726
- Supervisor of Elections Office1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, FL 32778
- Lady Lake Community Bldg237 W. Guava St. Lady Lake, FL 32159
- The Venetian Center1 Dozier Circle Leesburg, FL 34748
- Lake County Ag Center1951 Woodlea Rd. Tavares, FL 32778
- W.T. Bland Public Library1995 N. Donnelly St. Mt. Dora, FL 32757
Click here for the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website.
Marion County early voting locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily
- Marion County Election Center981 NE 16th Street, Ocala, FL 34470
- Belleview Public Library13145 SE Highway 484 Belleview, FL 34420
- Deputy Brian Lits Building9048 SW Highway 200, Ocala FL 34481
- Dunnellon Public Library20351 Robinson Road Dunnellon FL 34431
- Forest Public Library905 S. Highway 314A Ocklawaha FL 32179
- Freedom Public Library5870 SW 95th Street Ocala FL 34476
- Mulbeery Center (Liberty Room)8445 SE 165th Mulberry Lane The Villages FL 32162
- Reddick Community Center4345 NW 152nd Street, Reddick FL 32686
- Silver Springs Shores Community Center590 Silver Road, Ocala FL 34472
Click here for the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website.
Orange County Early Voting Locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., daily
- Alafaya Library12000 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826
- Apopka Community Center519 S. Central Ave. Apopka, FL 32703
- Chickasaw Library870 N. Chickasaw Trail. Orlando, FL 32825
- Fairview Shores Library902 Lee Road, Suite 26 Orlando, FL 32810
- Hiawassee Library7391 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32818
- Lift Orlando (Heart of West Lakes)710 S. Tampa Ave. Orlando, FL 32805
- Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex99 E. Marks St. Orlando, FL 32803
- Meadow Woods Recreation Center1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir. Orlando, FL 32824
- Orange County National Golf Center16301 Phil Ritson Way. Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections119 W. Kaley St. Orlando, FL 32806
- Renaissance Senior Center3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail. Orlando, FL 32829
- South Creek Library1702 Deerfield Blvd. Orlando, FL 32837
- Southeast Library5575 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822
- Southwest Library7255 Della Dr. Orlando, FL 32819
- Tibet-Butler Preserve8777 County Rd. 535 Orlando, FL 32836
- Town of Eatonville Town Hall307 E. Kennedy Blvd. Eatonville, FL 32751
- UCF – Live Oak Event Center4115 Pyxis Lane. Orlando, FL 32816
- Valencia College – Lake Nona Campus12350 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832
- Washington Park Library5151 Raleigh St. Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811
- West Oaks Library1821 E. Silver Star Rd. Ocoee, FL 34761
- Winter Garden Library805 E. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Winter Park Library1052 W. Morse Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32789
Click here for the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.
Osceola County early voting locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., daily
- Supervisor of Elections Office2509 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744
- West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration)305 Campus Street, Celebration, Florida 34747
- Robert Guevara Community Center501 Florida Parkway Kissimmee, Florida 34743
- St. Cloud Civic Center3001 17th Street, St. Cloud, Florida 34769
- Kissimmee Civic Center201 E. Dakin Avenue Kissimmee, Florida 34741
- The Gym & Aquatic Center625 Country Club Drive Poinciana, Florida 34759
- Narcoossee Community Center5354 Rambling Road St. Cloud, Florida 34771
- Tax Collector (Campbell City Branch)4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail Kissimmee, Florida 34746
- Osceola Welcome Center4155 W. Vine Street Kissimmee, Florida 34741
Click here for the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections website.
Polk County early voting locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., daily
- Polk Street Community Center1255 Polk St., Bartow 33830
- Polk County Sheriff's Office - NE Substation1100 Dunson Rd., Davenport 33896
- Haines City Library111 N 6th St., Haines City 33844
- NE Polk County Government Center200 Government Center Blvd., Lake Alfred 33850
- Simpson Park Community Center1725 Martin L King Jr Ave., Lakeland 33805
- Polk County Government Center930 E Parker St., Lakeland 33805
- Lake Wales Family Recreation Center1001 Burns Ave., Lake Wales
- Mulberry Community Center901 NE 5th St., Mulberry 33860
- Poincianna Community Center397 Marigold Ave., Kissimmee 34759
- Nora Mayo Hall500 3rd St NW Winter Haven 33881
Click here for the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.
Seminole County early voting locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024
Early voting hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., daily
- Altamonte Springs (Suite 1003)1140 East Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, United States
- Supervisor of Elections1500 E Airport Blvd, Sanford, Florida 32773, United States
- Wekiva Library245 N Hunt Club Blvd, Longwood, Florida 32779, United States
- Casselberry Library215 Oxford Road, Casselberry, Florida 32707, United States
- Lake Mary Library580 Green Way Boulevard, Lake Mary, Florida 32746, United States
- Oviedo Aquatic Center148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo, Florida 32765, United States
- Oviedo Library310 North Division Street, Oviedo, Florida 32765, United States
- Sanford Library150 North Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771, United States
Click here for the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections website.
Sumter County early voting locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 22 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily
- Bushnell Elections Annex316 East Anderson Avenue, Bushnell
- Villages Sumter County Service Center7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood
- Laurel Manor Recreation Center1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages
- Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center808 San Marino Drive, The Villages
- Allamanda Recreation Center1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages
- Rohan Recreation Center850 Kristine Way, The Villages
- Everglades Recreation Center5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages
Click here for the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections website.
Volusia County early voting locations
Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024
Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily
- Supervisor of Elections Office1750 S Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720
- Florence K Little Town Hall12 Colomba Rd., DeBary, FL 32713
- The Center at Deltona1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725
- Ormond Beach Regional Library30 S Beach St., Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center925 George W Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Daytona Beach Regional Library105 Jackie Robinson Pkwy., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Lakeside Community Center1999 City Center Cir., Port Orange, FL 32129
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library1001 S Dixie Fwy
Click here for the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections website.
