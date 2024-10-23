Election 2024: Florida early voting locations, county-by-county guide

The countdown to Election Day 2024 is on. Florida voters have three ways to vote: early voting, vote-by mail or mail-in voting, and in-person on Nov. 5, 2024.

Early voting ends on Nov. 3 - two days before Election Day. During early voting, residents can vote at a number of polling places within their county. However, on Election Day, you have to vote at your assigned precinct.

Find your early voting polling location: BREVARD | FLAGLER | LAKE | MARION | ORANGE | OSCEOLA | POLK | SEMINOLE | SUMTER | VOLUSIA | Click your county above or scroll down to see all 10 Central Florida counties.

Brevard County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024

Early voting hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Titusville Elections Office 400 South St., Titusville FL 32780

Titusville Public Library 2121 S. Hopkins Avenue, Titusville FL 32780

Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium 950 Kiwanis Island Park Road., Merritt Island FL 32952

Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center 415 Stone Street, Cocoa FL 32922

Wickham Park Community Center 2815 Leisure Way., Melbourne FL 32935

Viera Regional Community Center 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way., Viera FL 32940

Scotty Culp Municipal Complex 565 Cassia Blvd., Satellite Beach FL 32937

Max K. Rodes Park Community Center 3410 Flanagan Ave., West Melbourne FL 32904

Tony Rosa Palm Bay Community Center 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE Palm Bay FL 32905

Ted Whitlock Community Center370 Championship Cir NW Palm Bay FL 32907

Click here for Brevard County Supervisor of Elections website.

Flagler County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024

Early voting hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Office 1769 E. Moody Boulevard Building 2, suite 101, Bunnell, FL 32110

Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW Palm Coast, FL 32137

Palm Coast Community Center 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE Palm Coast, FL 32137

Palm Coast Southern Recreation Center 1290 Belle Terre Parkway Palm Coast, FL 32164

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church1520 S. Daytona Avenue Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Click here for the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections website.

Lake County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024

Early voting hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

Cagan Crossings Library 16729 Cagan Oaks Clermont, FL 34714

Minneola City Hall 800 US-27 Minneola, FL 34715

Clermont Arts & Recreation 3700 S HWY 27 Clermont, FL 34711

Sorrento Church of God 31605 Orange St. Sorrento, FL 32776

Cooper Memorial Library 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr. Clermont, FL 34711

Southside Umatilla Community Center 17107 Ball Park Rd. Umatilla, FL 32784

Eustis Service Center 301 W. Ward Ave. Eustis Fl 32726

Supervisor of Elections Office 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd. Tavares, FL 32778

Lady Lake Community Bldg 237 W. Guava St. Lady Lake, FL 32159

The Venetian Center 1 Dozier Circle Leesburg, FL 34748

Lake County Ag Center 1951 Woodlea Rd. Tavares, FL 32778

W.T. Bland Public Library1995 N. Donnelly St. Mt. Dora, FL 32757

Click here for the Lake County Supervisor of Elections website.

Marion County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024

Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

Marion County Election Center 981 NE 16th Street, Ocala, FL 34470

Belleview Public Library 13145 SE Highway 484 Belleview, FL 34420

Deputy Brian Lits Building 9048 SW Highway 200, Ocala FL 34481

Dunnellon Public Library 20351 Robinson Road Dunnellon FL 34431

Forest Public Library 905 S. Highway 314A Ocklawaha FL 32179

Freedom Public Library 5870 SW 95th Street Ocala FL 34476

Mulbeery Center (Liberty Room) 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Lane The Villages FL 32162

Reddick Community Center 4345 NW 152nd Street, Reddick FL 32686

Silver Springs Shores Community Center590 Silver Road, Ocala FL 34472

Click here for the Marion County Supervisor of Elections website.

Orange County Early Voting Locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024

Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., daily

Alafaya Library 12000 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826

Apopka Community Center 519 S. Central Ave. Apopka, FL 32703

Chickasaw Library 870 N. Chickasaw Trail. Orlando, FL 32825

Fairview Shores Library 902 Lee Road, Suite 26 Orlando, FL 32810

Hiawassee Library 7391 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32818

Lift Orlando (Heart of West Lakes) 710 S. Tampa Ave. Orlando, FL 32805

Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex 99 E. Marks St. Orlando, FL 32803

Meadow Woods Recreation Center 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir. Orlando, FL 32824

Orange County National Golf Center 16301 Phil Ritson Way. Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orange County Supervisor of Elections 119 W. Kaley St. Orlando, FL 32806

Renaissance Senior Center 3800 S Econlockhatchee Trail. Orlando, FL 32829

South Creek Library 1702 Deerfield Blvd. Orlando, FL 32837

Southeast Library 5575 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822

Southwest Library 7255 Della Dr. Orlando, FL 32819

Tibet-Butler Preserve 8777 County Rd. 535 Orlando, FL 32836

Town of Eatonville Town Hall 307 E. Kennedy Blvd. Eatonville, FL 32751

UCF – Live Oak Event Center 4115 Pyxis Lane. Orlando, FL 32816

Valencia College – Lake Nona Campus 12350 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832

Washington Park Library 5151 Raleigh St. Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811

West Oaks Library 1821 E. Silver Star Rd. Ocoee, FL 34761

Winter Garden Library 805 E. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787

Winter Park Library1052 W. Morse Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32789

Click here for the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

Osceola County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024

Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., daily

Supervisor of Elections Office 2509 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744

West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration) 305 Campus Street, Celebration, Florida 34747

Robert Guevara Community Center 501 Florida Parkway Kissimmee, Florida 34743

St. Cloud Civic Center 3001 17th Street, St. Cloud, Florida 34769

Kissimmee Civic Center 201 E. Dakin Avenue Kissimmee, Florida 34741

The Gym & Aquatic Center 625 Country Club Drive Poinciana, Florida 34759

Narcoossee Community Center 5354 Rambling Road St. Cloud, Florida 34771

Tax Collector (Campbell City Branch) 4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail Kissimmee, Florida 34746

Osceola Welcome Center4155 W. Vine Street Kissimmee, Florida 34741

Click here for the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections website.

Polk County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024

Early voting hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., daily

Polk Street Community Center 1255 Polk St., Bartow 33830

Polk County Sheriff's Office - NE Substation 1100 Dunson Rd., Davenport 33896

Haines City Library 111 N 6th St., Haines City 33844

NE Polk County Government Center 200 Government Center Blvd., Lake Alfred 33850

Simpson Park Community Center 1725 Martin L King Jr Ave., Lakeland 33805

Polk County Government Center 930 E Parker St., Lakeland 33805

Lake Wales Family Recreation Center 1001 Burns Ave., Lake Wales

Mulberry Community Center 901 NE 5th St., Mulberry 33860

Poincianna Community Center 397 Marigold Ave., Kissimmee 34759

Nora Mayo Hall500 3rd St NW Winter Haven 33881

Click here for the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.

Seminole County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2024

Early voting hours: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., daily

Altamonte Springs (Suite 1003) 1140 East Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701, United States

Supervisor of Elections 1500 E Airport Blvd, Sanford, Florida 32773, United States

Wekiva Library 245 N Hunt Club Blvd, Longwood, Florida 32779, United States

Casselberry Library 215 Oxford Road, Casselberry, Florida 32707, United States

Lake Mary Library 580 Green Way Boulevard, Lake Mary, Florida 32746, United States

Oviedo Aquatic Center 148 Oviedo Boulevard, Oviedo, Florida 32765, United States

Oviedo Library 310 North Division Street, Oviedo, Florida 32765, United States

Sanford Library150 North Palmetto Avenue, Sanford, Florida 32771, United States

Click here for the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections website.

Sumter County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 22 to Nov. 2, 2024

Early voting hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

Bushnell Elections Annex 316 East Anderson Avenue, Bushnell

Villages Sumter County Service Center 7375 Powell Road, Room 102, Wildwood

Laurel Manor Recreation Center 1985 Laurel Manor Drive, The Villages

Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center 808 San Marino Drive, The Villages

Allamanda Recreation Center 1515 Saint Charles Place, The Villages

Rohan Recreation Center 850 Kristine Way, The Villages

Everglades Recreation Center5497 Marsh Bend Trail, The Villages

Click here for the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections website.

Volusia County early voting locations

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 2, 2024

Early voting hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., daily

Supervisor of Elections Office 1750 S Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720

Florence K Little Town Hall 12 Colomba Rd., DeBary, FL 32713

The Center at Deltona 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Deltona, FL 32725

Ormond Beach Regional Library 30 S Beach St., Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center 925 George W Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Daytona Beach Regional Library 105 Jackie Robinson Pkwy., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Lakeside Community Center 1999 City Center Cir., Port Orange, FL 32129

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library1001 S Dixie Fwy

Click here for the Volusia County Supervisor of Elections website.

