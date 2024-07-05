Elderly woman hit by car in Volusia County Publix parking lot, police say

article

An elderly woman was rushed to the hospital on Friday after she was hit by a car in a Port Orange Publix store parking lot, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the Publix at 1660 Taylor Road when 84-year-old Marguerite Cuomo was hit by a car.

She was taken to the Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, where she is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the car that hit her is cooperating with police and no criminal charges are pending.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5838.