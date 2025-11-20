Elderly woman dies after vehicle hits her in Lake County parking lot, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An 80-year-old Lake County woman died Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle backing out of a parking space, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 2:24 p.m. at Potters Court and Lakeview Terrace Drive in Altoona, a crash report said.
A Ford Edge driven by a 96-year-old Altoona woman was backing out of a parking spot on Potters Court, as a pedestrian—the 80-year-old woman—was walking in the parking lot behind the SUV, according to troopers.
The driver did not see the pedestrian, who was hit by the back of the SUV, a crash report said. The pedestrian was airlifted to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.