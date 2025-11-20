Elderly woman dies after vehicle hits her in Lake County parking lot, troopers say

The Brief An 80-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot in Altoona, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman was walking in the parking, when an SUV driven by a 96-year-old woman backed out of a parking spot and struck her. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.



An 80-year-old Lake County woman died Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle backing out of a parking space, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:24 p.m. at Potters Court and Lakeview Terrace Drive in Altoona, a crash report said.

A Ford Edge driven by a 96-year-old Altoona woman was backing out of a parking spot on Potters Court, as a pedestrian—the 80-year-old woman—was walking in the parking lot behind the SUV, according to troopers.

The driver did not see the pedestrian, who was hit by the back of the SUV, a crash report said. The pedestrian was airlifted to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.