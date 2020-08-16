Elderly man killed in accidental fire at DeLand home, deputies say

article

An elderly man was killed in an accidental fire at his DeLand home, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that firefighters were working to control the flames at a home on Woodland Circle shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

They said that firefighters removed the victim, 76-year-old John Schauber Jr., from the living room. He was transported to AdventHealth DeLand, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances were reportedly observed by detectives. They added that preliminary evidence suggested the fire was accidental and electrical in nature.

