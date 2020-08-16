Man arrested after following several children to a Central Florida home, entering residence, deputies say

article

A man was arrested by Central Florida deputies after several children reported he followed them to a home and later entered the house, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a neighborhood on Circle Drive on Saturday evening because four children reported that a man, later identified as 21-year-old Jaime Antanacio-Perez, was following them in his white Ford truck and asked if they would like to get in and go to the park.

The kids reportedly ended up going inside a house and Antanacio-Perez came onto the property, knocked on the doors and windows, and then went inside. A parent confronted him and told him to leave, which he did.

Responding deputies soon found Antanacio-Perez nearby and he denied making contact with children or entering a house, deputies said. However, surveillance video captured the incident. He was arrested on four counts of luring a child and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling. He is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $14,000 bond.

"The Sheriff's Office is sharing this information for public awareness and as a reminder for kids and their parents to talk about what to do in these situations," they posted on Facebook.

