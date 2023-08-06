Elderly man found dead in Orlando woods after going missing six days prior, police say 

article

Police discovered the body of a missing elderly man in a wooded area in Orlando Saturday evening, according to a tweet.

Luis Alvarado, an 85-year-old man, was reported missing on June 30 after being seen leaving his apartment complex near Mercy Drive with a duffle bag in hand, police said. His body was found Saturday evening in the woods behind the Walmart on W. Princeton Street.

There is an investigation but no foul play is suspected, according to police.



