Invasive Bahamas lizard expands into Central Florida, researchers say

The Brief A northern curly-tailed lizard native to the Bahamas is spreading across Central Florida, researchers say. The invasive species thrives around parking lots and rocky areas and is expected to remain in the region. Wildlife officials are monitoring its spread and urge residents to report sightings to help track invasive species.



A lizard species native to the Bahamas is becoming increasingly common across Central Florida.

The northern curly-tailed lizard is expanding its range north through the state, according to researchers.

What we know:

The northern curly-tailed lizard (Leiocephalus carinatus) has been established in South Florida since the 1930s, likely after being introduced through the pet trade or zoo releases.

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Herpetologists say the species is now spreading throughout much of Central Florida.

The northern curly-tailed lizard (Leiocephalus carinatus)

The lizards are commonly found around parking lots, sidewalks and other concrete or rocky areas. They can grow to about a foot long, including their tails, and are known for dropping their tails as a defense mechanism to escape predators.

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Dr. Matthew Atkinson, a herpetologist at the University of Central Florida, said the species is likely established permanently in the region.

"They're becoming fairly common throughout most of central Florida now as they are starting to move up the peninsula," he said, adding, "They’re probably here to stay."

He said the lizards prey on brown anoles, another invasive species widespread in Florida.

"We see a little bit of invasive-on-invasive violence, if you will, where they are actually going to be a predator for the brown anoles which are also invasive that are rapidlyspreading throughout the state"

Wildlife officials continue monitoring the spread of invasive species and encourage residents to report sightings. Researchers are also studying whether recent freezing temperatures affected the lizard's expansion across the state.

Invasive species can compete with native wildlife for food and habitat, making it important for scientists to track their populations and distribution.