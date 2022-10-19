Elderly driver crashes into medical building in Lake Mary sending 2 to hospital, police say

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after police say an elderly driver crashed into a medical building in Lake Mary, leaving a large hole in the wall.

According to Lake Mary police, the vehicle struck the building twice. Photos from the scene lists the building as the Florida Neurology Memory Disorder Center on Stirling Center Place.

No one inside building was injured. A building inspector is on site to make sure it is safe.

