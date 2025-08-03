Education commissioner threatens sanctions against Alachua School District over free speech

The Brief The Florida Commissioner of Education sent a letter to the Alachua County School Board threatening economic sanctions. The letter follows Thursday's meeting where a man was initially asked to leave before the board's attorney intervened. Many public speakers addressed the chair's controversial online comments about Hulk Hogan's death and expressed support for the chair.



Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas sent the Alachua County School Board a letter threatening sanctions against the district for what he called a free speech violation.

What we know:

Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas has accused the Alachua County School Board of violating a parent’s First Amendment rights during public comment at a recent meeting.

The accusation centers on a board member requesting the removal of a man who criticized Chair Dr. Sarah Rockwell after he shared a "conservative" viewpoint during public comment. The school district denies any First Amendment violation.

Public comment was a large chunk of Thursday's meeting. It was the first Alachua County School Board meeting since Chair Dr. Sarah Rockwell posted comments online about Hulk Hogan's death.

"Good. One less MAGA in the world," Rockwell wrote about Hogan in a now-deleted comment on her personal Facebook page. Rockwell has apologized more than once for the post.

She opened the meeting with another apology. Many speakers in the crowd voiced support for Rockwell. At least one speaker did not. He said Rockwell should step down.

Video shows the man receiving groans from the crowd as he walks back to his seat. Video also shows the man saying something to someone in the crowd and, shortly after, a board member asked deputies to remove him. Video shows the board's attorney intervening, and the board member took back the request for removal.

After the crowd became boisterous, cheering for the man's removal, the board called for a recess.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the State Board of Education will formally impose sanctions, or how the meeting exchange will be legally interpreted in the context of First Amendment protections. It’s also uncertain whether Rockwell will face further disciplinary action beyond being summoned to the next state board meeting.

What they're saying:

Sarah Rockwell began the meeting by apologizing for her internet comments.

"As a public official, I know I am held to a higher standard, and I should have been more thoughtful. I'm not perfect, and I know that I can and will do better."

"Grow up and let her do her job," one Rockwell supporter said. "She cares. Personal views don't stop professionals from being professional."

"I consistently see her respectfully advocating for all students and families," another woman said.

"Jesus didn't demand an apology, He freely offered forgiveness," another supporter of Rockwell's said. "We are called to do the same."

One woman spoke in defense of the school board chair while wearing a T-shirt with some of the same words in Rockwell's post, "One less MAGA." "I stand with Dr. Rockwell fully, loudly and without apology," she said.

Alachua County Public Schools defended the board in its statement to FOX 35 News.

"Everyone who requested to speak at the School Board meeting was able to do so," a district spokesperson wrote. "Regardless of their expressed viewpoint, no one was required to leave the meeting. It is our belief that everyone’s First Amendment rights were upheld."

The other side:

The man at the center of the free speech debate called for Rockwell's resignation.

"You know what you said, and you should step down," he said. "You're a disgusting and vile human being."

The letter from Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas is two pages long.

"Since the Alachua County School Board has publicly failed to ensure free expression of all viewpoints during public comment, I have found probable cause that a violation of state law has occurred," Kamoutsas wrote. "I am recommending that the State Board of Education withhold from the district an amount equal to the salaries of all board members," Kamoutsas wrote.

What's next:

Kamoutsas demanded Rockwell attend an upcoming State Board of Education meeting on Aug. 20. He wrote in his letter that Rockwell will need to "demonstrate [her] compliance with state law."