Eduardo Labrada Machado indicted on first-degree murder in death of off-duty Edgewater Police Officer

The State Attorney's Office said Monday that a Volusia County Grand Jury had indicted Eduardo Labrada Machado on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Officer David Jewell.

Jewell, 45, was shot at point-blank range minutes after walking into a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea on Sept. 15, 2025. Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he was waiting to purchase a hot dog, while a family member was waiting outside.

Machado, a clerk who was working at that Circle K, is accused of leaving the store quickly after Officer Jewell walked in and going out to his vehicle to grab a gun before walking inside, officials said. Machado fired 24 shots in two minutes within a couple feet of Officer Jewell, Sheriff Chitwood said.