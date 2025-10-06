Expand / Collapse search

Eduardo Labrada Machado indicted on first-degree murder in death of off-duty Edgewater Police Officer

Published  October 6, 2025 5:13pm EDT
Death penalty sought in killing of Edgewater Police Officer

The State Attorney's Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit intends to see the death penalty against Eduardo Machado, the man accused of shooting and killing off-duty Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell. Machado was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder in Jewell's death.

    • State prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell.
    • A Volusia County grand jury indicted Eduardo Labrada Machado on Monday on a charge of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors with the State Attorney's 7th Judicial Circuit intend to seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing an off-duty Edgewater Police Officer at a Circle K gas station.

The State Attorney's Office said Monday that a Volusia County Grand Jury had indicted Eduardo Labrada Machado on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Officer David Jewell.

Jewell, 45, was shot at point-blank range minutes after walking into a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea on Sept. 15, 2025. Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he was waiting to purchase a hot dog, while a family member was waiting outside.

Machado, a clerk who was working at that Circle K, is accused of leaving the store quickly after Officer Jewell walked in and going out to his vehicle to grab a gun before walking inside, officials said. Machado fired 24 shots in two minutes within a couple feet of Officer Jewell, Sheriff Chitwood said.

