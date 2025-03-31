Edgewater residents fear flooding risks as city halts new construction

The Brief Edgewater residents are on edge after heavy rain caused flooding in the Florida Shores subdivision, with many blaming new development for worsening conditions. The city has temporarily paused new construction permits but has yet to offer a long-term solution. With hurricane season approaching, homeowners fear more severe flooding and demand urgent action.



Heavy rain on Sunday afternoon and evening caused localized ponding and flooding in certain areas of Edgewater. Now, people are on edge wondering what will happen during Hurricane Season.

‘Hoping and praying that someone’s going to do something’

What we know:

Heavy rain on Sunday afternoon and evening caused significant flooding in parts of Edgewater, particularly in the Florida Shores subdivision.

Residents say water pooled in the streets, making it nearly impossible to drive home. Some homes saw water levels rise dangerously close to their front doors, despite not being in designated flood zones. Many believe recent development on higher ground has worsened flooding by pushing water downhill into their neighborhoods.

In response, the City of Edgewater has temporarily paused new construction permits while working on a plan to address flooding concerns.

What we don't know:

While residents are demanding action, it remains unclear what long-term solutions the city will implement to mitigate flooding. Officials say storm drains were operating smoothly, but homeowners remain unconvinced, as water still accumulates during heavy rains. It is also uncertain whether new policies will address concerns about how development impacts water drainage in vulnerable neighborhoods.

The backstory:

Edgewater residents have been struggling with flooding issues for years, but many say the problem has worsened recently.

Lori and Brent Duckworth are still repairing their home after Hurricane Ian and fear that even minor storms now pose a major risk. Jake Fallon, who moved in last September, was assured his home was not in a flood zone but has already witnessed significant flooding. Longtime resident Russ Stoiber, who has lived in the area for seven years, says flooding was not an issue until six years ago, raising concerns about the impact of recent construction.

Big picture view:

The increasing frequency of street flooding in Edgewater is part of a larger issue faced by many Florida communities.

As development expands, natural water drainage patterns are disrupted, leaving older neighborhoods vulnerable to unexpected flooding. With hurricane season approaching, residents are growing increasingly anxious, knowing that even a few hours of rain can now create serious problems.

The city’s temporary construction freeze signals that officials recognize the urgency of the issue, but residents want faster action before another major storm hits.

What they're saying:

Homeowners are frustrated and worried about the future.

"I don't know how many times that we can keep surviving all these storms," said Lori Duckworth, whose home came dangerously close to flooding on Sunday.

Jake Fallon echoed the concerns, saying, "It was, what, two or three hours' worth of rain? And we were scared. We were getting ready to put sandbags up."

Longtime resident Russ Stoiber questioned the city’s response: "Where do I go to say, ‘Hey, I didn’t flood before, but I’m flooding now?’"

Despite the risks, some residents, like Gail Smith, say they don’t want to leave.

"Everyone is friendly. Everyone is kind. There’s not a lot of traffic. There’s so much nature. It’s not overbuilt. It’s just beautiful here."

As the city assesses its options, residents remain hopeful but anxious.

"We’re just all hoping and praying that someone’s going to do something," Duckworth said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: