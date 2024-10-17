School threats at Edgewater, Timber Creek high schools investigated, officials say

Florida law enforcement is investigating threats made towards two high schools in Orlando and Orange County on Thursday.

Orlando police said it was investigating an "unsubstantiated phone threat" Thursday afternoon at Edgwater High School.

"At this time, there is no immediate danger to students or staff," Orlando police said in a post on X. "We will provide updates as they become available.

Edgewater High School is part of Orange County Public Schools. It is located between Water Drive and Maury Road.

Timber Creek High School threat

Thursday afternoon, a bomb threat was called into the school, which caused the high school to be evacuated, according to spokesperson Michael Ollendorff.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Timber Creek High School was evacuated at dismissal due to a bomb threat that was called in to the school. All students and staff are safe. Law enforcement was immediately notified and is investigating," he said in an email.