Florida Walmart shopper buys $5 scratch-off ticket and wins $1 million

article

Attention Walmart shoppers: one bargain hunter is now a millionaire.

A Miami shopper struck it rich after winning the top prize on the $1,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC scratch-off game.

Dora Maceda picked up the $5 winning ticket at the Walmart at 8400 Coral Way in Miami. She chose to take her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $705,000.00.

The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

An Orlando man recently won $2,000,000 after buying a $10 MONOPOLY JACKPOT scratch-off ticket from a gas station in Lauderhill. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,430,000.