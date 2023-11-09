EDC Orlando 2023: What to know about lineup, map and schedule
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's that time of year again, Orlando!
EDC Orlando is back. Here's everything you need to know about the three-day music festival.
EDC Orlando 2023 location
EDC Orlando will be held at Tinker Field in 2023.
What time does EDC Orlando start?
EDC Orlando kicks off at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.
EDC Orlando hours
Set times start at 1 p.m. each day and run through midnight.
EDC Orlando schedule, lineup, set times for 2023
Headliners for 2023 include Kaskade, Zedd, Excision, Dom Dolla, The Chainsmokers and Alison Wonderland.
Click here to see the full schedule and lineup.
General atmosphere at the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) on November 10, 2018 at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. The two day electronic music festival has been held annually in Orlando since 2011. The flagship event in Las Vegas, Nevada is the world's largest electronic music festival. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
EDC Orlando 2023 map
Click here for a festival map and parking map.