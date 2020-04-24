EB State Road 408 exit ramp to Orange Ave closing for 6 months

article

The eastbound State Road 408 exit to Orange Avenue (Exit 10C) is closing for approximately six months, the Florida Department of Transportation says.

During the closure, which could begin as soon as 5 a.m. Monday, April 27, crews will demolish and rebuild the ramp.

To access Orange Avenue, motorists will need to use the exit to Mills Avenue (Exit 11B), where tolls will be suspended for the duration of the closure. A nonsignalized U-turn will be created on Mills Avenue under S.R. 408, allowing motorists to then enter South Street toward downtown Orlando.

Trucks will need to use the eastbound S.R. 408 exit to Orange Blossom Trail (U.S. 441/17-92) (Exit 9). A portion of Carter Street between Rio Grande Avenue and Orange Blossom Trail also will close to allow traffic to free flow from the S.R. 408 exit to Orange Blossom Trail.

Carter Street between Rio Grande Avenue and Jones High School will temporarily become a two-way street to allow access to the school.