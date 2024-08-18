Eatonville's 'Souls to the Polls' draws voters on last day of early primary voting in Orange County

On the last day of early Florida Primary voting in Eatonville, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, worshipers only had to walk down the street to cast their ballots.

"Voting has always been part of the civil rights exercise, especially because of the struggles that black people have had in history," said Pastor Willie C. Barnes.

Barnes said it was great that Eatonville’s town hall had a voting precinct for the first time this election cycle, offering convenience for his congregation.

"They don't have to be rushing on Tuesday, so it's a very important step," he added.

The Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center also hosted a voting precinct now, another area that has been traditionally underserved when it came to voting.

Glen Gilzean, Orange County Elections Supervisor, said they were ready for Election Day.

"We had our team getting the items shipped up, go to the different sites. All the clerks picked up their materials, so we're ready."

Those who missed out on early voting can vote in person on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must go to their assigned precincts to cast their ballots. If a voter still has a vote-by-mail ballot, election officials advise that you NOT put it in the mail at this point, but rather they should take their vote-by-mail ballot to a secure drop box.

As of Sunday morning, about 10% of eligible Orange County voters had cast their ballots early. Early voters said it was critical to get out and vote.

"I see it as a duty as an American citizen," said voter Frederick Blanchard, "or someone who is given the responsibility to let their voice be heard."

More than 1.55 million Floridians have cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary elections.

Data posted Friday morning on the state Division of Elections website showed that 1,143,344 people had voted by mail, including 492,871 Democrats, 472,727 Republicans, 162,608 unaffiliated voters, and 15,138 third-party voters. Also, 412,545 people had cast ballots at early-voting sites, including 259,962 Republicans, 121,815 Democrats, 27,754 unaffiliated voters, and 3,014 third-party voters.

Early voting ended on Saturday in many Florida counties, though some, such as Orange County, offer an extra of voting.