Eatonville mayor backs historic Hungerford property deal amid council pushback

The fate of the historic Robert Hungerford School property in Eatonville has drawn both strong support and opposition as the town considers the transfer of ownership from Orange County Public Schools to Dr. Phillips Charities.

What we know:

The Orange County School Board has approved transferring the 117-acre Hungerford property from Orange County Public Schools to Dr. Phillips Charities on Tuesday.

The move allows Eatonville to implement a resident-designed master plan focused on cultural preservation, green space, affordable housing, healthcare, education, and long-term economic development.

What we don't know:

Details on the full timeline for development, costs, or when portions of the land will return to the town remain unclear. Specifics on how much of the project will be completed in phases or potential zoning and construction approvals have not been released.

The backstory:

The Hungerford property has been at the center of community debate for years over its use and preservation. The transfer represents a significant step in one of the largest community-led preservation efforts in the country, with residents actively shaping a master plan that reflects Eatonville’s history and priorities.

What was the Hungerford School?

Dig deeper:

Founded in 1897, Hungerford School was one of the first schools for African Americans in Central Florida and became a cornerstone of education and culture in Eatonville. Orange County Public Schools acquired the land in 1951.

In recent decades, discussions about selling or redeveloping the property sparked fears that the town’s legacy—as one of the nation’s first self-governing Black communities—could be diminished.

What they're saying:

Mayor Angie Gardner called the moment "now or never" for the town’s future.

"If we want retail, if we want jobs, if we want an early learning center… this is a pretty great opportunity that we should not pass by," Gardner said. "This moment is the result of years of believing in Eatonville and continuously fighting for what’s best for its residents…this option is the best one for our future, and I’m looking forward to working with Dr. Phillips Charities to fulfill the wishes of our residents as shown in the community master plan."

The land is slated for use in line with Eatonville’s master plan, including a community hub, event space, a history museum, and other developments. Terry Prather, chairman of Dr. Phillips Charities, emphasized a partnership approach.

"We have a shared vision. Our role is to walk alongside the community. Not make decisions for the community," he said.

The other side:

At the core of the issue has been the identity and future of Eatonville – and preserving its history as one of the first self-governing Black communities in the United States. Some argue future development could overshadow that history. Others claim development will bring in more money to Eatonville, securing its future. Not everyone in town is on board.

Councilor Tarus Mack said he learned of the proposal only through news reports.

"It was almost like a slap in the face in a sense and not just to me but to the citizens," Mack said, adding he remains firmly opposed.

Other council members also said they were unaware of the plan before the mayor announced it last week. Gardner acknowledged the concerns but defended the process, saying the master plan reflects community input.

"I know it looks funny, but it really wasn’t. But I apologize," she said, reiterating that the plan was designed to reflect residents’ priorities.

What's next:

Eatonville residents and partners are invited to a public meeting on Friday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. to learn more about the agreement and provide input on the project. Town leadership and project partners will be available to answer questions.