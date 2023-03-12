12 Easter events happening in Central Florida this year

Easter is less than a month away, so it's about time to start preparing for Easter egg hunts, spring festivals, and possibly a visit from the Easter bunny himself! Check out some of these Easter events happening in and around Central Florida this year.

Ivanhoe Village Easter Egg Hunt

This is the second annual Easter Egg Hunt at The Hall on the Yard in Orlando. The event is on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt (Oviedo)

This event takes place at the Green Acres Farm of Oviedo on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event features a child and adult Easter egg hunt, a farm animal petting zoo, arts and crafts, a bounce house, and pony rides. Tickets to this spring festival are limited and must be pre-purchased.

Hippity Hop Adventure at Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is getting a very special new animal resident for two days in April—the Easter Bunny himself.

The event runs from April 1-2 and will have a live DJ, treat stations, face painting, inflatable bounce houses, arts and crafts, a magician, themed photo-ops, and other fun activities. The event is included in general admission to the zoo.

Once Upon a Spring at Gaylord Palms Resort

This popular family event runs until May 14, 2023, at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando. Families can enjoy numerous Easter activities including an Adventure kids' clubhouse, a Spring-A-Long Scavenger Hunt, Dive-In-Movies at the Cypress Springs Water Park, and a Pirate's Treasure Escape Room. Mr and Mrs. Easter Bunny will also be in attendance.

The Easter Bunny Garden Experience at ICON Park

Kids can ride the train, and enjoy live music while they wait to take pictures with the Easter Bunny at ICON Park. This event runs from Friday, March 24, 2023, until Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Easter Car Show & Luau at Horsepower Ranch (Geneva)

On Sunday, March 26, the Horsepower Ranch in Geneva will host their Easter Car Show & Luau. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the Luau show starts at 12:30 p.m.

The event will feature pony rides, petting zoos, the Easter bunny and pony photos, train rides, Hawaiian dancers, face painting, food, live DJ, and show cars with trophies and cash prizes. General admission is $5.00 and show car entry is $30.00.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza (Sanford)

The Easter eggstavaganza takes place at the Seminole Town Center in Sanford on Saturday, April 1, Sunday, April 2, and April 8. They'll be egg decorating, a scavenger hunt, games, prizes, and vendor tables selling various wares. All proceeds benefit the Special Needs Advocacy Program Inc.

Easter - Spring Eggstravaganza

This event takes place at Florida Technical College and features the Easter bunny, an Easter Egg Hunt, and Easter basket raffles. Other activities are carnival games, giveaways, community partner booths, program demonstrations, and campus tours.

Hop On Downtown Kissimmee

Over 1,000 eggs will be hidden throughout downtown Kissimmee for this Easter event happening on April, 8. There will be cookie decorating, a jellybean hop, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. This event is free.

Ocoee Easter Eggstravaganza

The City of Ocoee will host its Annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 11:30 am – 2 pm. The event will be free and is at Bill Breeze Park. Families can participate in an Easter egg hunt, games, crafts, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Thornton Park Annual Easter Egg Hunt

This annual egg hunt takes place at Mayor Carl Langford Park at 10 a.m. with the Easter bunny making a special appearance. There will also be refreshments for kids and adults.

The Egg-Ceptional Family Festival (Oviedo)

This festival takes place at Center Lake Park in Oviedo and activities include a three-legged race, potato sack jumping, and egg and spoon balancing. There will also be an activity table with a coloring station and egg decorating.