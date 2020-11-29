Eastbound I-4 between Lee Rd. and Maitland BLVD to close for 1 night

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says that they will temporarily close eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) between Lee Road and Maitland Boulevard (State Road 414) for one night.

They said that the closure is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 29th until 6 a.m. on Monday, November 30th.

During the closure, the eastbound I-4 ramp from Lee Road and the eastbound I-4 exit ramps to Maitland Boulevard will reportedly also be closed. This will allow for the construction of the Maitland pedestrian bridge.

MORE NEWS: 13-foot massive alligator snatches duck from hunters in Central Florida

All motorists are advised to avoid distractions, follow posted signage, and drive safely, FDOT said.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.