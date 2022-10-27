East River High School quarterback killed in tragic accident honored by friends, family

Bad weather forced East River High School to cancel its homecoming game Thursday night, but not before fans and both teams have the chance to honor Nick Miner, the team's quarterback who was killed in a tragic accident on Sunday.

The team took the field wearing Nick Miner's number eight on their helmets and fans had it printed on their t-shirts.

Classmates in the stands wore the signature Bass Pro Shops hat they say the senior would always wear.

Both teams shared a moment of silence, kneeling at the 50-yard-line.

Miner, the starting quarterback, also played defense and was the leader of the team.

"I see his leadership going on right now, and it’s running through me, and he’s giving me all the positive signs that I need to know that he’s in heaven, and he’s doing okay, and the boys are just completely amazing," said Derek Miner, Nick's father. "They completely just surrounded me and made me feel just like it’s another Friday night."

It has been a difficult week for the Miner family, losing Nick after a car crashed into him Sunday while he was trying to help another car out of a ditch.

Derek Miner has been a coach at East River for a few years and says other players are like sons to him.

He says they've leaned on each other this week and that the community is helping the family get through the difficult time.

"It has totally made me feel amazing, I feel like his presence here," Miner said. "The community has been wonderful."

Nick Miner was also preparing to sit on the homecoming court.

The game was rescheduled for Friday at 2:30 p.m.