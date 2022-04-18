Earth Day 2022: How honey bees are helping the environment

Black Hammock Bee Farms in Oviedo says it rescues more than 500 honey bee colonies each year from extermination. The bees back to their rescue yard, "where they are given extra care and attention to make sure they survive the relocation."

According to the USDA, pollinators, most often honey bees, are responsible for one in every three bites of food we take. About a million bees are going through the rehabilitation process at Black Hammock Bee Farms before they are they put back into honey production and pollination.

Friday is Earth Day and FOX 35 is celebrating all week long. FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro visited Black Hammock Bee Farms. We were also joined by local students to learn more about how important bee colonies are for the environment.

