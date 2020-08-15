Early voting for Florida primary ends this weekend

Early voting for Tuesday's Florida primary ends this weekend.

For some counties, voters have until the end of the day on Saturday to cast their ballot. Early voting in other counties will end on Sunday.

Florida is a closed primary state, which means you can only vote for candidates in your registered political party.

If you plan to vote early in person. be sure to bring a photo I.D. with you.

Central Florida elections officials say you may notice some changes at polling sites. Those changes include requirements to wear a face mask, plexiglass barriers, and social distancing.

"Wear a mask, bring gloves," advises Orange County Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles. "Bring your own sanitizer if you want. We'll have extra gloves, we'll have extra masks if you forget to bring one."

Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Marion, Sumter, Flagler, and Brevard counties end early voting at the end of the day on Saturday. If you're in Orange and Osceola counties, voting continues through Sunday evening.

