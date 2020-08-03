Florida Primary: Polling places, sample ballots, and early voting

Early voting for the Florida Primary is underway Central Florida counties with most county deadlines set for Sunday as the last day.

Florida's Primary is August 18. This is a closed primary state, which means you can only vote for candidates in your registered political party.

Here are the counties that have early voting options and where you can vote in-person.

ORANGE COUNTY

Early voting in Orange County started on Monday and will go until Sunday, August 16th.

You must bring a form of identification with you to vote, such as a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID. Click HERE to view a sample ballot.

All early voting locations are open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Early voting in Osceola County started on Monday and will go until Sunday, August 16th.

All early voting locations are open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

ALACHUA COUNTY

Early voting in Alachua County started on Monday and will go until Saturday, August 15th.

You must bring an acceptable picture and signature identification, like a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID, before voting.

All early voting locations are open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Early voting in Flagler County began on Monday and will go until Saturday, August 15th.

All early voting polling locations will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

BREVARD COUNTY

Early voting begins in Brevard County on Saturday, August 8th, and will go until Saturday, August 15th.

All early voting polling locations will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

MARION COUNTY

Early voting begins in Marion County on Saturday, August 8th, and will go until Saturday, August 15th.

All early voting polling locations will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Voters are required to bring an acceptable form of identification with them, like a driver's license, passport, military ID, student ID, or retirement center ID.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Early voting begins in Seminole County on Saturday, August 8th, and will go until Saturday, August 15th.

All early voting polling locations will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

POLK COUNTY

Polk County does offer residents a chance to vote early.

You must bring a form of identification with a photo and signature on it to vote.

Find the nearest early voting location to you HERE.

