Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after fire rips through Orlando house, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:00AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

1 found dead in Orlando house fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out at an Orlando house on Sextant Court early Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was found dead after a fire broke out at an Orlando house early Wednesday morning, according to the fire department. 

Neighbors reported the fire at the three-bedroom home on Sextant Court in the Englewood Park area shortly before 3 a.m. 

When firefighters arrived, the roof of the home was engulfed in flames and has since caved in, causing extensive damage. The fire has since been extinguished. 

Crews searched the home and found one person dead inside. 

Chopper video: Early morning fire destroys Orlando home

Crews are searching an Orlando home for possible victims after a fire broke out at the residence early Wednesday morning. Neighbors reported the fire at the three-bedroom home on Sextant Court in the Englewood Park area shortly before 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 