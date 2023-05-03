1 dead after fire rips through Orlando house, officials say

One person was found dead after a fire broke out at an Orlando house early Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.

Neighbors reported the fire at the three-bedroom home on Sextant Court in the Englewood Park area shortly before 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the roof of the home was engulfed in flames and has since caved in, causing extensive damage. The fire has since been extinguished.

Crews searched the home and found one person dead inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.