Buffalo Bills fan shot, killed leaving Miami Dolphins game, police say

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed as he was leaving Sunday's Miami Dolphins game after an altercation with a driver who was allegedly driving "erratically" and struck a pedestrian, according to police.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Sunday on the street just off NW 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens, police said. It happened about a mile away from Hard Rock Stadium.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot, and when they arrived they found the victim – identified as Dylan Isaacs – suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced Isaacs dead on the scene.

Isaacs and his friends were headed back to their car after attending Sunday night's Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game, according to Miami Gardens police. Isaacs was a Bills fan from Six Nations, Canada, according to a GoFundMe created by a family friend to bring his body back home.

On the walk back, an "altercation" erupted between Isaacs and the driver of a Honda Accord who was allegedly driving erratically and struck a pedestrian, police said.

That's when the driver pulled a gun, fired shots and subsequently struck Isaacs, according to police. The driver then allegedly fled the scene.

Police were able to ID the Honda Accord and it was located in Palm Beach County on Monday. It was seized pending further investigation. Police have also identified and interviewed the suspect, but his identity has not yet been released yet.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Miami Gardens Police Homicide Detective Michael Lissade at 305-474-1620 or Michael.Lissade@mgpdfl.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to MIami-Dade County Crime Stoppers.