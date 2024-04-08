Duke Energy customers in Florida could see lower rates on bills this summer

Duke Energy customers in Florida could see lower electric bills this summer thanks to a proposal that would reflect anticipated lower fuel prices, the company announced Monday.

The utility company filed a fuel midcourse rate request on Monday with the Florida Public Service Commission to account for lower projections for natural gas costs, according to a press release.

"Under the proposal, a typical Florida residential customer with a monthly usage of 1,000 kWh would see their bill decline by $5.90, or almost 4%. The savings would be on top of a $11.29 decrease, or about 6%, a decrease that typical residential bills began showing in January," Duke Energy said in a news release.

Commercial and industrial customers would see a bill decrease between 3.5% and 7%. That number is based on industry type and differences in customer use patterns.

"With fuel prices expected to decline, we have an opportunity to lower rates for a second time this year for our customers, just as we prepare for the higher energy usage that come with summer months," said Duke Energy Florida president Melissa Seixas. "We remain committed to providing the best possible price for Florida’s growing population, while delivering the reliable power and customer service our customers deserve today, tomorrow and for many years to come."

