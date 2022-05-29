DUI driver, passenger arrested after speeding through Clearwater at 100 mph, police say

article

An 18-year-old is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol while traveling more than 100 miles an hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone in Clearwater.

Police say Jacob Egozi was pulled over early Saturday morning after officers saw him speeding and driving with ‘wanton disregard,’ almost crashing his vehicle several times.

According to an arrest report, the officers who stopped the vehicle smelled alcohol on Egozi’s breath. The officers say Egozi also had bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes, slurred speech, body and eyelid tremors and dilated pupils. Police say he was also swaying back and forth.

After he was brought to the Clearwater Police Department, Egozi’s breath alcohol level was .13, which is over the legal limit.

Officers say inside the vehicle they found five containers of a gold wax-like substance, which tested positive for THC. A search of the car also revealed a glass smoking device, a large glass smoking bong and a rubber container that contained wax residue, according to the arrest affidavit.

Egozi is facing charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and racing on a highway.

Egozi’s passenger was also arrested and given a notice to appear in court for not interfering and preventing Egozi from operating his vehicle with wanton disregard.

