Driver wanted after hit-and-run leaves pregnant woman, man with severe injuries, deputies say

The search is on for the driver who is responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Deltona that severely injured two people on Saturday, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened at Howland Blvd. and Forest Edge Dr. in Deltona around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

They explained that the victims were headed west on Howland Blvd. when a silver 2020 Kia Optima slammed into the back of their car at a much higher speed. The impact caused the victims' vehicle to travel more than 300 feet before coming to a rest. The driver of the Kia is said to have ran away from the scene, leaving the car behind.

"In the victims’ vehicle, the pregnant female driver suffered serious injuries, and her passenger, the father of her unborn child, suffered critical, life-threatening injuries," the sheriff's office said.

They were both reportedly transported to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach. The driver was later listed to be in serious but stable condition while the passenger was critical and unstable.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office described the suspect's vehicle as a rental car and detectives have worked through the weekend to identify the driver.

