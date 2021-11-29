Police chase through Central Florida ends with arrests, deputies say

article

Two people have been arrested after a police chase through Central Florida on Monday, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 that a driver fled from the Daytona Beach Police Department. They later confirmed that there were two people in the vehicle.

The Daytona Beach Police Department explained that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle at Nova and Ingram when a chase began.

"Pursuit was authorized after suspect attempted to hit an officer," they said.

Eventually, the vehicle reportedly got on Interstate 95 northbound and ended up near the Flagler County line.

The chase is said to have come to an end north of Ormond Beach at Old Dixie Hwy. and Acoma.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday that two people were apprehended after the chase. They were Gary Washington and Kwesi King.

Gary Washington (left) and Kwesi King (right)

Both the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and Flagler County Sheriff's Office assisted in the chase, according to police.

