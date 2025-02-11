Brightline train, SUV crash in Brevard County; 1 person taken to hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Brightline commuter train and an SUV collided with one another on Tuesday afternoon in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.
What we know:
The crash happened at a signal near U.S. 1 and Jordan Boulevard in Malabar, which is along the Florida coast between Palm Bar and Grant-Valkaria.
According to FHP, the Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on Jordan Boulevard, approaching U.S. 1, while the Brightline train was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 on the track.
Witnesses told FHP troopers that the crossing signal arm was on and that the driver of the Honda CRV allegedly attempted to avoid the train. The train and the SUV collided with one another.
FHP said a man was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Malabar Fire Department said in an update that the man had to be rescued from the vehicle.
Photos showed the extent of the damage to the vehicle and the train. Photos showed a crushed SUV off the side of the railroad tracks in a mangled mess. A train crossing arm appeared to have been bent in half, while the arm itself appeared to have been ripped from the support system.
What we don't know:
The crash itself remains under investigation.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information is this story comes from Florida Highway Patrol, Malabar Fire Department, and FOX 35 reporters at the scene.