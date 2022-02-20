Driver sent to hospital after car crashed into retention pond

A driver was treated for injuries after crashing into a retention pond near the intersection of Gateway Dr. and Keller Rd.

The Seminole County Fire Department said the vehicle became submerged. Maitland police officers were able to get the driver out of the vehicle safely. The driver was stable and talking, but it was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The driver was transported to a hospital.

Dive teams arrived at the scene to conduct a search afterward to ensure safety and that no one else in vehicle

