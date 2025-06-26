Driver rescued after rollover crash on SW 6th Place in Ocala

The Brief A rollover crash in Ocala left one driver trapped inside a pickup truck. Fire crews used extrication tools to free the driver, who was taken to a hospital. Three others involved in the crash were uninjured.



Emergency crews responded to a rollover collision in Ocala on June 26 at 1:43 p.m. involving an SUV and a pickup truck.

What we know:

The SUV came to rest upright with three occupants able to walk away, while the pickup truck landed on its roof, trapping the driver inside. Ocala Fire Rescue crews used specialized extrication tools to safely remove the driver, who was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash and the current condition of the hospitalized driver have not been released. Authorities also haven’t stated whether any citations or charges are pending. The identity of those involved was not made public.

The backstory:

The accident occurred on SW 6th Place, prompting a multi-agency emergency response. Ocala Fire Rescue’s Engine 4, Rescue 4, and Battalion Chief 11 arrived first, while Tower 1 was canceled en route. Marion County Fire Rescue and Ocala Police also responded.

