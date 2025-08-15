Hurricane Erin tracker: Forecast, timeline, spaghetti models, Florida impact

The Brief Hurricane Erin became the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season on Friday, with sustained winds of 75 mph as it moves toward the Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to strengthen rapidly and could become a major hurricane this weekend, potentially bringing hazardous weather to parts of the Caribbean. While Florida is not in the direct path, dangerous rip currents and drier weather conditions are expected along its Atlantic coast next week.



Tropical Storm Erin strengthened on Friday morning, becoming the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, officials said.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is now packing winds of 75 mph as it moves west-northwest at 18 mph.

As of 11 a.m. it was located about 460 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Hurricane Erin forecast track

The storm is expected to strengthen quickly and could become a major hurricane this weekend. It’s forecast to pass near or just north of the Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Hurricane Erin spaghetti models

Watches and Warnings

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Anguilla, Barbuda, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten. Heavy rain, gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous surf are all possible in the region starting Saturday.

Residents in the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor updates closely.

Will it impact Florida?

Local perspective:

The track takes Erin east of Florida, and while that means we'll be spared from any direct impacts, we will face deadly rip currents all next week as big swells over 10 feet are pushed into Atlantic beaches. The passages of the system will also pull-in drier air midweek, reducing our daily rain chances to 'unlikely' for several days and slightly lower humidity levels.