Driver killed, passenger injured after crash goes undiscovered for hours in Lake County

The Brief A speeding Corvette crashed on County Road 439, killing driver Jason Myers and trapping passenger Zachary Craig for nine hours. Craig remains hospitalized and may be paralyzed, his family said. Neighbors say the crash site is notorious for accidents tied to speed and road design.



A Corvette crash on County Road 439 left one man dead and another seriously injured after the vehicle went unnoticed for hours, authorities said.

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol says a Corvette crash on County Road 439 killed Jason Myers, 35, and left passenger Zachary Craig, 27, with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened Friday night but went unnoticed for hours until a neighbor found the wreck Saturday morning.

Myers was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, while Craig was trapped in the car for roughly nine hours before being rescued.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not confirmed the Corvette’s exact speed or what led Myers to lose control of the vehicle. Troopers said speed was likely a factor, but it remains unclear whether other elements—such as road conditions or impairment—played a role.

The backstory:

Myers and Craig, both employees of First Dimension Roofing, were driving home from a company outing at Top Golf when the crash occurred. Myers was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. Friends and coworkers have gathered at the crash site, placing a memorial alongside others from past accidents in the same area.

What they're saying:

Juan Rivera, a friend of Myers, remembered him as someone who encouraged them to live boldly.

"My gosh, I pray he didn’t suffer," said Rivera. "I pray Jason is with the Lord and pray Zac pulls through."

