Driver killed in Marion County crash involving dump truck

A dump truck crash turned deadly on Tuesday morning near the intersection of NW 77th Avenue Road and NW 70th Avenue Road, according to Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR).

Emergency crews were dispatched after receiving reports of a commercial vehicle accident just after 9 a.m. A 911 caller reported that the dump truck had veered off the road, crashed through a retaining wall, and ended up on a golf course. Several bystanders attempted to reach the driver.

Firefighters found the dump truck lodged through a concrete wall and quickly got the driver out of the truck. Despite their efforts to save the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.