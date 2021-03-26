Driver 'intentionally' ran over pedestrian in Daytona Beach, police say

article

Daytona Beach police released video on Friday that they say shows a man deliberately running over a pedestrian who was on a sidewalk.

Police say on Sunday night, 38-year-old Anthony Adum was driving near the intersection of International Speedway Blvd. and N. Nova Road.

"During this motor vehicle crash, Adum’s car struck the victim, Christopher Watson, who was sitting on the sidewalk near the intersection, causing serious injuries to Mr. Watson," police said.

The victim died the following day.

"Through investigation, it was determined that this motor vehicle crash was a deliberate, intentional act by the defendant, Anthony Adum."

Adum has been charged with first degree murder and is currently in custody.

Police have not determined a motive in the case.