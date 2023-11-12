Driver dies after medical episode causes crash into Sanford home, police say

A driver died after crashing into a home in Sanford while having a medical episode, police said.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon when the driver crashed into a home on Sanford Avenue and 25th Place.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the crash, but the driver passed away at the hospital from a medical episode.

The homeowner told FOX 35 that a young girl and her father were on their way to the hospital after he realized he wasn't feeling well.

The SUV crashed into the playroom of the home, but no one was inside, according to the homeowner.

Police have not released any other details about the crash.