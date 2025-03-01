Driver dead, passenger injured after crash involving tractor trailer in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to a deadly crash that occurred near Orange Avenue early Saturday morning.
According to officials, a 2011 Mercedes-Benz ran into the back of a tractor-trailer stopped at the red light on the intersection of Orange Avenue and Landstreet Road. The driver of the Mercedes failed to observe the semi-truck.
The victims in this crash were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Reports suggest the 39-year-old female driver would later be pronounced dead, and the 33-year-old male passenger sustained serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.