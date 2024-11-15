Expand / Collapse search

Driver clocked at 108 mph on 45 mph road in Apopka, deputies say

Published  November 15, 2024 8:02pm EST
Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. - A driver was caught traveling at 108 mph on Rock Springs Road in Apopka, where the speed limit is 45 mph, according to authorities.  

Officials said the Motor Unit intervened, stopping the driver and preventing what they described as potentially dangerous behavior.

