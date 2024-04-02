Driver arrested after cross-county pursuit, crash on John Young Parkway

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) engaged in a multi-county pursuit of a minivan which was fleeing from the Lakeland Police Department in Polk County.

The pursuit of the 2006 Chrysler Town & Country unfolded on Interstate 4 and crossed into Orange County where multiple law enforcement agencies responded.

According to authorities, the driver of a minivan exited onto John Young Parkway and crashed into the concrete median barrier. Subsequently, a K-9 unit was deployed, and the driver was apprehended by troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) engaged in a multi-county pursuit of a vehicle which was fleeing from the Lakeland Police Department in Polk County.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were immediately released.