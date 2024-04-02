Driver arrested after cross-county pursuit, crash on John Young Parkway
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) engaged in a multi-county pursuit of a minivan which was fleeing from the Lakeland Police Department in Polk County.
The pursuit of the 2006 Chrysler Town & Country unfolded on Interstate 4 and crossed into Orange County where multiple law enforcement agencies responded.
According to authorities, the driver of a minivan exited onto John Young Parkway and crashed into the concrete median barrier. Subsequently, a K-9 unit was deployed, and the driver was apprehended by troopers.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) engaged in a multi-county pursuit of a vehicle which was fleeing from the Lakeland Police Department in Polk County.
The incident remains under investigation. No other details were immediately released.