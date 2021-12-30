Drinking this New Year's Eve? AAA's 'Tow to Go' program can get you home safe

article

After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA is once again offering its ‘Tow to Go’ program through the holidays.

The program aims to keep drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel this New Year’s Eve.

You can call 1-855-2-TOW-2-GO and a tow truck driver will pick you up and one other passenger. The truck will tow your car home.

The service is available for everyone, whether you have a AAA membership or not.

MORE NEWS: Deputy shoots tiger at Florida zoo after it attacks man, authorities say

"If you do need a lift, then we are certainly here for you. We are just asking people to make sure that you make those plans ahead of time and identify a designated driver before you party, so you have a safe ride home this holiday season," a AAA spokesperson said.

Since the program began in 1998, more than 25,000 drunk drivers have been kept off the road.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.